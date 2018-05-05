Cubs' Javier Baez: Collects two hits Friday

Baez went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's loss to the Cardinals.

Baez got a start at shortstop and batted eighth, as Ben Zobrist slid in at second base and batted leadoff. Baez primarily batted eighth early in the season, though he recently had gotten some run in the No. 2 hole. Cubs manager Joe Maddon is known for tinkering with his lineups, so the young infielder will likely move around more moving forward. He's been productive no matter where he's hit, posting a .287/.336/.620 slash line to this point.