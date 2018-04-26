Cubs' Javier Baez: Collects two more hits Wednesday

Baez went 2-for-4 in Wednesday's loss to the Indians to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

The Cubs mustered just five hits in a 4-1 loss, but Baez kept rolling along. During the eight-game hitting streak, the young infielder is 17-for-39. He's not just collecting singles, either, as the 25-year-old has six doubles, three home runs and a triple during the stretch. Sit back and enjoy the ride for as long as Baez keeps this up.