Cubs' Javier Baez: Continues offensive outburst
Baez went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI in an 11-5 win over the Dodgers on Thursday.
Baez is 9-for-14 with six runs scored, two homers, and six RBI over the last three games and has brought his season batting average to .285. The 25-year-old middle infielder has 40 extra-base hits, 13 stolen bases, 57 RBI, and 49 runs scored. Baez has produced in nearly every fantasy category and has been a real threat at the plate for most of the season.
