Cubs' Javier Baez: Continues to swing hot bat
Baez went 2-for-6 with a home run, double, three RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Rockies.
Baez took full advantage of his weekend at Coors Field, going 7-for-16 with two home runs and seven RBI across the three-game series. That performance served as a punctuation mark for his hot start to the season as he is slugging an incredible .736 through 72 at-bats this season.
