Baez went 2-for-5 with two RBI, one run scored and one stolen base Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Baez had a quiet start to the contest, but he began his production in the sixth inning when he hit a leadoff single before stealing second base. He also contributed to the Cubs' six-run rally in the ninth inning, providing a two-RBI single to bring the team within one. He later came around to score to provide the game-winning run. For the season, Baez is hitting .244/.287/.486 with 21 home runs, 45 runs scored, 61 RBI and 13 stolen bases.