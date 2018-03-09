Cubs' Javier Baez: Could miss a little more time
Manager Joe Maddon said that Baez (hamstring) is still experiences some soreness and is not expected to take the field for another few days, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Maddon went on, saying that "(the hamstring) is still bothering him a bit, we're trying to figure out exactly what's going on." This comes a day after Baez claimed he was feeling "100 percent" but is not entirely unexpected given that a hamstring injury typically takes more than a day to heal. Expect Baez to return to action early next week.
