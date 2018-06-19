Cubs' Javier Baez: Could return for night game

Baez (elbow) might be available for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Baez left Sunday's game against the Cardinals after getting hit in the elbow by a pitch. He's not starting the afternoon portion of Tuesday's doubleheader but could to be good to go after a few more hours of rest. Either way, it doesn't sound as if his absence will be particularly lengthy.