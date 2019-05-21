Cubs' Javier Baez: Could return Wednesday

Baez (heel) won't start Tuesday against the Phillies but could be back in the lineup Wednesday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Baez suffered a heel contusion Sunday against the Nationals and sat out Monday despite being reportedly available off the bench. It's not yet known whether he's considered available again Tuesday, but he's not expected to return to the starting lineup until Wednesday at the earliest. Addison Russell should continue to fill in at shortstop until Baez is ready to go.