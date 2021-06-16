Baez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's loss to the Mets.
Baez got the scoring starting by taking Taijuan Walker deep in the third inning. Unfortunately he accounted for Chicago's only runs of the night and went down on strikes in his other three chances at the plate. The 28-year-old was returning to the starting lineup after sitting Sunday and Monday with thumb soreness. Although he has tallied 15 long balls on the season, Baez has seen a tough June so far, hitting 4-for-36 with 18 strikeouts.