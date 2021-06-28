Baez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Baez slammed a solo home run off Clayton Kershaw in the fourth inning for the Cubs lone run in the game. It was his second long ball of the series and he recorded a hit in every game against the Dodgers. The 28-year-old is slashing .228/.267/.472 in 270 plate appearances. He leads the Cubs in home runs (18) and steals (9). However, he is worst in all of baseball with a 38.0% strikeout rate and has a National League-worst 3.3% walk rate.