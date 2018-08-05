Cubs' Javier Baez: Cranks 24th home run
Baez went 2-for-5 with a homer, a double and two RBI in the 10-6 loss to San Diego on Sunday. He was also caught stealing once.
Baez has a produced a multi-hit effort in three of his five games so far in August, raising his season batting average to a terrific .300 alongside a .918 OPS. He's forcing his name into the NL MVP conversation with 24 long balls, 61 extra-base hits and 86 RBI. The 25-year-old has quickly become an elite fantasy asset in 2018.
