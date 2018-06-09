Cubs' Javier Baez: Day off Saturday

Baez is out of the lineup against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Addison Russell is back from a multi-game absence due to a finger injury and will give Baez a spell for Saturday's matinee. Over the past four games, Baez has failed to collect a hit, going 0-for-13 with five strikeouts. Look for the infielder to rejoin the starting lineup Sunday.

