Manager David Ross said following Saturday's loss to the Cardinals that Baez was removed in the ninth inning as a precaution after the shortstop jammed his thumb earlier in the contest, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Baez went 2-for-3 prior to exiting. Ross sounded more than optimistic that the shortstop will be good to go Sunday, but it might be worth monitoring his status prior to the series finale.