Cubs' Javier Baez: Dealing with leg bruise

Baez has a bruise above his knee but hopes to play against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Baez sustained the bruise when he was slid into at second base during the seventh inning. The injury doesn't appear overly serious but it wouldn't be surprising if the 25-year-old was held out of the lineup Wednesday to help mitigate any residual soreness.