Cubs' Javier Baez: Delivers three extra-base hits Wednesday

Baez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and two runs scored in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Dodgers.

Despite hitting eighth in this one, Baez made sure his presence was felt. He led off the fifth inning with a double and came around to score on a Kris Bryant single. Baez then led off the seventh with a triple and came around to score on a Tommy La Stella hit, giving the Cubs their final run of the afternoon. The 25-year-old is now batting .266 with an .837 OPS this season.