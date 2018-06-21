Cubs' Javier Baez: Delivers three extra-base hits Wednesday
Baez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and two runs scored in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Dodgers.
Despite hitting eighth in this one, Baez made sure his presence was felt. He led off the fifth inning with a double and came around to score on a Kris Bryant single. Baez then led off the seventh with a triple and came around to score on a Tommy La Stella hit, giving the Cubs their final run of the afternoon. The 25-year-old is now batting .266 with an .837 OPS this season.
