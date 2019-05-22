Cubs' Javier Baez: Delivers walkoff hit

Baez (heel) delivered a pinch-hit, walkoff RBI single in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Phillies.

Baez was held out of the starting lineup for the second straight day and the team announced he would get a precautionary MRI, so it was a good sign to see the star infielder make a pinch-hitting appearance. Even better for the Cubs and fantasy owners, he quickly drilled a game-winning single to right field. It appears that the heel contusion Baez sustained Sunday will not be a major injury, and he could rejoin the starting lineup as soon as Wednesday.

