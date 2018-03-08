Play

Cubs' Javier Baez: Diagnosed with hamstring tightness

Baez was removed from Thursday's game with hamstring tightness and will be evaluated further by the Cubs' medical staff in the coming hours, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Baez began limping around first base after hitting a line drive into left-center in the first inning of Thursday's Cactus League contest with the Padres. Consider Baez day-to-day barring the identification of an additional issue with the hamstring.

