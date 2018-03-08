Cubs' Javier Baez: Diagnosed with hamstring tightness
Baez was removed from Thursday's game with hamstring tightness and will be evaluated further by the Cubs' medical staff in the coming hours, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Baez began limping around first base after hitting a line drive into left-center in the first inning of Thursday's Cactus League contest with the Padres. Consider Baez day-to-day barring the identification of an additional issue with the hamstring.
More News
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Leaves Thursday's game•
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Improved approach could yield more playing time•
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Not in lineup for Game 3•
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Out of lineup for Game 3•
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Absent from Friday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Back in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....