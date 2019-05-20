Cubs' Javier Baez: Diagnosed with heel contusion

Baez was lifted early from Sunday's action with a heel contusion, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Baez exited the game in the sixth inning after apparently tweaking his ankle making a charging defensive play earlier in the contest. However, he was ultimately diagnosed with a heel contusion, though there is still no timetable on his return. His next chance to return to action will come Monday against the Phillies.

