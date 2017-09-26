Cubs' Javier Baez: Diagnosed with knee bruise

Baez was diagnosed with a bruised knee after fouling a pitch off himself during Monday's win over the Cardinals, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports. "I thought [the injury] was really bad," Baez said. "I only felt my knee. Afterwards, it was a big bruise and sore. It was like jumping into a cold tub, and my whole leg was freezing."

Fortunately for the Cubs, it appears the young infielder was able to avoid a significant setback, which didn't seem to be the case initially after he was on the ground for about two minutes after his foul ball struck his knee in the eighth inning. Baez was able to stay in the game and resume his at-bat, reaching base on a single before the Cubs pulled him from the contest. Baez could still be a little banged up entering Tuesday's contest, but it seems as though he'll have a good chance to play if he experiences no overwhelming pain while running prior to the game.