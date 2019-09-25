Cubs' Javier Baez: Done for season

Manager Joe Maddon said he doesn't plan on using Baez (thumb) the rest of the season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

This isn't all too surprising, as the Cubs are essentially eliminated from the playoffs. The shortstop put together another stellar season for Chicago, slashing .281/.316/.531 with 29 home runs and 11 steals in 136 games. Nico Hoerner should continue to fill in at shortstop for Baez.