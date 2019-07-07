Cubs' Javier Baez: Doubles twice with two RBI

Baez went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, two RBI and two doubles in Saturday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

Baez has a modest five-game hit streak in which he is 9-for-24 (.375 average) with two homers, three doubles and six RBI. The 26-year-old has a .290/.325/.560 slash line with 22 home runs through 87 games.