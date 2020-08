Baez went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Royals.

Baez looked more like his normal self Wednesday after going 0-for-7 with four strikeouts in the first two games of the series against Kansas City. His .229 average and .728 OPS for the season are below his usual marks, but the 27-year-old is capable of going on a hot streak at any moment.