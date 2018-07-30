Cubs' Javier Baez: Drives in two

Baez went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Baez made his only hit of the game count, smacking a two-RBI double down the left field line. It has been business as usual for him since the All-Star break, as he has managed seven RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base in 10 starts.

