Cubs' Javier Baez: Enters leadoff spot

Baez will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Sunday night's series finale against the Dodgers.

Baez has spent the bulk of the season batting cleanup (61-of-70 games) for the Cubs, but he'll climb to the top of the order with Kyle Schwarber receiving the day off. The 26-year-old batted leadoff four times last season and has 10 starts there in his career, and will have a tough task Sunday against Dodgers' lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu.