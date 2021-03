Baez left Friday's game against Cleveland after getting hit in the wrist by a pitch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Baez appeared to be in some pain as he walked off the field, though it's not yet clear if he's seriously injured or if the Cubs are simply being cautious given that it's still early March. If he does wind up being diagnosed with an injury significant enough to keep him out past Opening Day, Nico Hoerner would be the top candidate to start at shortstop.