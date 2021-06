Baez exited Sunday's game against the Giants in the seventh inning due to right thumb soreness, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Baez grounded out to end the top of the seventh inning, and he appeared to be shaking his right hand as he went to the dugout. He was replaced by Sergio Alcantara at shortstop in the bottom half of the frame, and it's not yet clear whether his injury will force him to miss additional time.