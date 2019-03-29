Cubs' Javier Baez: Explodes in opener

Baez went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Thursday's season-opening win over Texas.

Baez got the scoring started for the Cubs with a solo home run in the fourth inning, then helped break things open with a three-run shot an inning later. A year after finishing second in NL MVP voting, the 26-year-old wasted no time getting right back to elite-level production to begin 2019.