Cubs' Javier Baez: Extends hitting streak Friday
Baez went 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI in Friday's win over the Brewers.
With his RBI single in the first inning, Baez extended his hitting streak to 10 games. During this stretch, the young infielder is hitting .413 with three home runs, six doubles, 10 runs scored and 15 RBI. Baez is locked in at the plate right now and remains a strong option in all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Collects two more hits Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Continues to swing hot bat•
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Stays hot Friday•
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Triples, scores twice Thursday•
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Collects three hits, home run Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Hits two more home runs Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...