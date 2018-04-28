Cubs' Javier Baez: Extends hitting streak Friday

Baez went 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI in Friday's win over the Brewers.

With his RBI single in the first inning, Baez extended his hitting streak to 10 games. During this stretch, the young infielder is hitting .413 with three home runs, six doubles, 10 runs scored and 15 RBI. Baez is locked in at the plate right now and remains a strong option in all fantasy formats.