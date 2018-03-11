Cubs' Javier Baez: Feels ready to return

Baez (hamstring) said he feels "110 percent" healthy, though the Cubs held him out Sunday as a precaution, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Previous reports indicated that Baez may be out until Tuesday, and that looks likely at this point. Though Baez said he felt ready to return to Cactus League action Sunday, Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said the team is just being careful with the 25-year-old. "This is the time of year where there's zero reason to rush anything," Hoyer said. "He says he feels good, and we'll probably be cautious, and that's the smart and prudent thing to do this time of year."