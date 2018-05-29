Cubs' Javier Baez: Gets breather Tuesday

Baez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Baez has collected five hits over the last three games, including a pair of homers, but he'll head to the bench for a breather after starting seven straight games. Ben Zobrist will start at the keystone in his stead, opening up a spot for Jason Heyward to start in right field.

More News
Our Latest Stories