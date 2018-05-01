Cubs' Javier Baez: Gets breather Tuesday

Baez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.

Baez will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off after staring each of the previous 17 games. He's off to an impressive start to the season, hitting .280/.333/.630 with seven homers, three stolen bases and 26 RBI in 26 games. In his stead, Ben Zobrist will start at the keystone and hit third.

