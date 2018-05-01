Cubs' Javier Baez: Gets breather Tuesday
Baez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
Baez will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off after staring each of the previous 17 games. He's off to an impressive start to the season, hitting .280/.333/.630 with seven homers, three stolen bases and 26 RBI in 26 games. In his stead, Ben Zobrist will start at the keystone and hit third.
More News
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Extends hitting streak Friday•
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Collects two more hits Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Continues to swing hot bat•
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Stays hot Friday•
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Triples, scores twice Thursday•
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Collects three hits, home run Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...