site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-javier-baez-gets-rare-day-off | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Javier Baez: Gets rare day off
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Baez is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Milwaukee.
Baez sits for just the third time all season despite the fact that he's hitting .196/.235/.357 on the year. Nico Hoerner will be the shortstop in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read