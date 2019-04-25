Cubs' Javier Baez: Goes deep again

Baez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Dodgers.

Baez hit his second home run in as many nights and eighth through 22 games this season. He set a career high with 34 long balls in 2018, and the dynamic 26-year-old is on pace to easily surpass that figure this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories