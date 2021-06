Baez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and three strikeouts in Wednesday's 6-1 win over San Diego.

The shortstop had three hits in the three-game series against the Padres, and all three left the yard. Baez is up to 14 homers, 38 RBI, 32 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 50 games. He'll look to provide more power in San Francisco this weekend.