Cubs' Javier Baez: Goes deep again Saturday

Baez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Baez provided all the offense for the Cubs with his fourth inning blast, as St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas and a trio of relievers shut down the Chicago lineup for most of the afternoon. Baez now has home runs in consecutive games and 21 for the season, and he remains one of the most dynamic offensive players in all of baseball.

