Cubs' Javier Baez: Goes deep again Sunday

Baez went 2-for-6 with a solo home run in Sunday's 14-inning loss to the Cardinals.

It looked like Baez was going to be the hero in this one, as his ninth home run of the season in the top of the 14th put Chicago up 3-2. However, former Cub Dexter Fowler blasted a walkoff, two-run shot in the bottom of the inning. Baez has home runs in two straight games and has been one of the most productive offensive players in the league in the early going.