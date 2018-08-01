Cubs' Javier Baez: Goes deep again Tuesday
Baez went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Pirates.
Baez now has three home runs over his last four games as he continues a torrid July. The 25-year-old is batting .343 this month with six home runs and 23 RBI. For the season, Baez now has a .300 average, .904 OPS, 22 home runs and 19 steals, making him one of the most dynamic players in fantasy baseball.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...