Cubs' Javier Baez: Goes deep again Tuesday

Baez went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Pirates.

Baez now has three home runs over his last four games as he continues a torrid July. The 25-year-old is batting .343 this month with six home runs and 23 RBI. For the season, Baez now has a .300 average, .904 OPS, 22 home runs and 19 steals, making him one of the most dynamic players in fantasy baseball.

