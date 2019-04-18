Cubs' Javier Baez: Goes deep again

Baez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Marlins.

Baez has now homered in consecutive games and he hit the cover off the ball the entire three-game series against the Marlins, going a combined 8-for-13 with the two home runs, four RBI and six runs scored. The slugging infielder is probably sad to be leaving Miami, but Baez has shown the ability to stay hot for long stretches, so enjoy this run while he's on it.