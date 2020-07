Baez went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and three runs scored Tuesday against the Reds.

Baez came through with both of his home runs late in the game -- one in the seventh inning, the other in the ninth -- to help secure a win for the Cubs. They were his first two long balls of the season, though he now has two multi-hit efforts five games into the campaign. He'll look to stay hot on Wednesday as the team continues its series in Cincinnati.