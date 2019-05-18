Cubs' Javier Baez: Has another solid game

Baez went 2-for-4 with two walks, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 14-6 win over the Nationals.

Baez was a bit overshadowed by his teammates in this one, as the Cubs mashed six home runs in the rout, including three from Kris Bryant. The 26-year-old star still posted a solid line, and with Chicago's lineup humming recently, Baez should continue to post outstanding counting stats on a regular basis.