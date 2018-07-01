Cubs' Javier Baez: Has three-hit game Sunday

Baez went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Twins.

The dynamic 25-year-old continued his hot streak, as he's now 14-for-26 over his past six games with two home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs. Baez has boosted his season batting average up to .290 with the good run and he should remain a strong source of counting stats in a loaded Chicago lineup.