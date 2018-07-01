Cubs' Javier Baez: Has three-hit game Sunday
Baez went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Twins.
The dynamic 25-year-old continued his hot streak, as he's now 14-for-26 over his past six games with two home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs. Baez has boosted his season batting average up to .290 with the good run and he should remain a strong source of counting stats in a loaded Chicago lineup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...