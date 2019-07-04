Cubs' Javier Baez: Has three hits, homers Wednesday

Baez went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Pirates.

Baez is in a power surge at the moment, as he's blasted three home runs in his past five games. That's boosted the 26-year-old's season total to 22 through 85 games, which is only 12 behind the career-high 34 he hit last year.

