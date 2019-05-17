Cubs' Javier Baez: Has two hits in loss

Baez went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Reds.

The Cubs had just four hits as a team, with Baez accounting for half of them. The 26-year-old just keeps hitting, as he now has a .326 average and .971 OPS to go along with 11 home runs, 29 RBI and 32 runs scored through 41 games.