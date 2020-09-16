Baez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a stolen base Tuesday against Cleveland.
Baez started his strong performance with a solo home run in the second inning to record his seventh long ball of the season. It was his first home run since Sept. 2. In the eighth frame, he reached base after being hit by a pitch and swiped his second bag of the season during the next at-bat. To this point in the campaign, Baez is hitting .206/.245/.378 with 20 RBI and 25 runs scored across 48 contests.