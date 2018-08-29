Cubs' Javier Baez: Heads to bench Wednesday

Baez will not be in the lineup against the Mets on Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Baez will receive a rare breather after starting the past 29 games. With the Cubs finishing up Tuesday's suspended game Wednesday afternoon and playing the regularly-scheduled matinee, manager Joe Maddon will give Baez some rest with 14 games coming up in the next 14 days. In his place, David Bote will get a start at shortstop.