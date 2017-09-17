Cubs' Javier Baez: Heads to bench
Baez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Baez has started 10 of the past 11 games, but he'll head to the bench as the Cubs look to sweep the series against the Cardinals. Though he's able to play a number of positions, Baez figures to see a downtick in playing time following fellow shortstop Addison Russell's activation from the disabled list Saturday.
