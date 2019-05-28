Cubs' Javier Baez: Heel still bothersome
Baez is serving as the designated hitter Tuesday at Houston since his right heel still bothers him when moving laterally, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
Baez missed a couple games last week due to the sore right heel and he's apparently not fully over the issue. The fact the 26-year-old is still set to play Tuesday indicates it's not a major concern, and it makes sense to keep him off his feet by utilizing him as the DH while it's available in Houston. Baez could return to the field for Wednesday's series finale, but it wouldn't be surprising to see manager Joe Maddon play it safe with a scheduled off day to follow Thursday.
