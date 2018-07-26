Cubs' Javier Baez: Held out again Thursday
Baez (upper leg) is not in the lineup against Arizona on Thursday.
Baez will remain out of the starting nine for the second straight day as he continues to recover from a bruise above his knee. He was able to join Wednesday's game as a pinch hitter and picked up a single before being replaced by a pinch runner. Manager Joe Maddon failed to comment whether he was just being precautious or if Baez suffered any sort of setback, but either way, the second baseman will take a seat for the series finale. In his place, David Bote will man Baez's position and bat ninth.
