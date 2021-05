Baez went 1-for-2 off the bench with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals.

Baez got a breather to start the game but came on as a pinch hitter, then shifted over to shortstop. He managed his 10th home run of the season while he was in there, and the 28-year-old has been hot lately, as he's now riding a seven-game hitting streak.