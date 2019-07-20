Cubs' Javier Baez: Hits 23rd home run
Baez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Padres.
Baez continues to have another productive campaign, as he's now up to 23 home runs and 64 RBI through 95 games. While those numbers are in line with last season's stats, the 26-year-old has been noticeably less active on the basepaths, with only five steals this year compared to 21 in 2018.
